HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $438.00 Price Target at UBS Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $405.00 to $438.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $349.28.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.7 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $371.58 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $374.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total value of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

