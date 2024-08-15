Head-To-Head Survey: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) versus Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uniti Group and Apartment Investment and Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.16 billion 0.80 -$81.71 million $0.06 64.50 Apartment Investment and Management $198.40 million 6.37 -$166.20 million ($1.18) -7.39

Uniti Group has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uniti Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Uniti Group and Apartment Investment and Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Uniti Group currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 61.50%. Given Uniti Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than Apartment Investment and Management.

Dividends

Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.5%. Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. Uniti Group pays out 1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apartment Investment and Management pays out -85.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group 0.79% -0.37% 0.18% Apartment Investment and Management -86.84% -33.35% -7.72%

Risk and Volatility

Uniti Group has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Uniti Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Uniti Group beats Apartment Investment and Management on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV.

