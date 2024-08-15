Helium Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Billion (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $25.64 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $7.04 or 0.00012054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Helium Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

