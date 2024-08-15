Heroes of Mavia Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.47 Million (MAVIA)

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Heroes of Mavia has a total market cap of $46.73 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Heroes of Mavia launched on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 33,062,882 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.37901259 USD and is down -6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $8,714,272.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

