HilleVax’s (HLVX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

HLVX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HilleVax from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of HilleVax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of HilleVax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered HilleVax from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of HilleVax stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. HilleVax has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.80.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that HilleVax will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the first quarter worth $207,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

