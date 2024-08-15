Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $207.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $229.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

