Holland Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.6% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,366,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,065,219. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.94. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

