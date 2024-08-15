Holland Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 15.1% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.94. 1,899,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.