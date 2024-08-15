Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ HOLI remained flat at $26.42 during trading on Wednesday. 224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,693. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80.
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
