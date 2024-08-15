Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLI remained flat at $26.42 during trading on Wednesday. 224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,693. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 506,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after buying an additional 76,347 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 65.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 146,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Featured Articles

