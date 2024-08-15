Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 0.3%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $342.20 and last traded at $347.47. 1,052,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,387,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after buying an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,050,363,000 after buying an additional 195,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

