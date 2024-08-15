Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $5,396,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 86,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Trading Up 3.5 %

HMC traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,692. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honda Motor

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.