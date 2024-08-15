Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after buying an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,867,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,474,000 after buying an additional 66,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after buying an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,880,000 after acquiring an additional 202,358 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,899,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.47. The company has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

