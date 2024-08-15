Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Position Increased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,113,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,772 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $55,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,717,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

