Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 75 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $855.00 to $884.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $948.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $23.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $931.68. 3,426,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,943. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $516.57 and a 1 year high of $966.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $873.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $800.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

