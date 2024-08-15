Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Buys 53 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.2% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $364.92. The company had a trading volume of 818,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,623. The company has a market capitalization of $125.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

