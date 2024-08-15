Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $403.55.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $356.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Humana has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Humana will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
