HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.60. HUYA shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 551,780 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. Citigroup upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.40 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

HUYA Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $208.31 million during the quarter. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. Equities analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 2,008.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,884 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in HUYA by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

