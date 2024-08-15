HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.40.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HUYA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

HUYA stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $208.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in HUYA by 2,008.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 4,335,884 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in HUYA by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

