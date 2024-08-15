Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on H. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.33.

Hydro One stock traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.09. 363,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,662. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.24. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$32.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.68.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.9169847 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

