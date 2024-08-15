Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hyzon Motors Stock Up 20.6 %
HYZNW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 17,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,535. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.17.
Hyzon Motors Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hyzon Motors
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks to Buy for a Soft Landing, If There Is One
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Why You Shouldn’t Count Out Tencent Music Stock After Earnings
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why Meta Could Be A $600 Stock Within Weeks
Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.