Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hyzon Motors Stock Up 20.6 %

HYZNW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 17,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,535. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

