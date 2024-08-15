i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIIV. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IIIV

i3 Verticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On i3 Verticals

IIIV stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $703.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2,102.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in i3 Verticals by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.