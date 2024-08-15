Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ICHR. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. The stock had a trading volume of 57,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,138. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.94. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.25.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

