ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.83

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $156.83 and last traded at $155.20, with a volume of 80819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.00.

ICUI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.23.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Motco bought a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 731.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

