IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Cut to $520.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IDXX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $582.25.

IDXX traded up $5.51 on Wednesday, hitting $480.45. 43,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

