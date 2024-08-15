IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.72, but opened at $9.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 2,717 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IGMS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IGMS

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $31,563.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,361 shares of company stock valued at $259,064 over the last ninety days. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,088,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after purchasing an additional 397,311 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 628,001 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,072,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 100,936 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 126.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,593 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Stock Up 10.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $566.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.19.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.