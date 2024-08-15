Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of Ikena Oncology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $1.67 on Monday. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $80.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. Research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1,201.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 261,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

