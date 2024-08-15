Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Short Interest Update

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

ISMAY stock remained flat at $10.64 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Indra Sistemas has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Indra Sistemas had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

Indra Sistemas Cuts Dividend

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.0953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Indra Sistemas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services.

