Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Announces Earnings Results

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $125.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by $129.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Inhibrx stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,070. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inhibrx news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem purchased 57,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,925,101.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem acquired 57,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $996,748.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,925,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $10,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,529,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Stories

