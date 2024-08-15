Insider Buying: AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00.
Christopher Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Christopher Harris acquired 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,250.00.
- On Monday, June 17th, Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Christopher Harris purchased 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,850.00.
AutoCanada Price Performance
Shares of ACQ traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$15.11. 102,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.47. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.20 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$354.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
