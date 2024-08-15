Insider Buying: AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.48 per share, with a total value of C$72,400.00.

Christopher Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Christopher Harris acquired 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,250.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Christopher Harris bought 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.80 per share, with a total value of C$19,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Christopher Harris purchased 1,000 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,850.00.

Shares of ACQ traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$15.11. 102,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.47. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.20 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$354.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered shares of AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.31.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

