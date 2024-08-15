Insider Buying: Evoke plc (LON:EVOK) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 250,000 shares of Evoke stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £137,500 ($175,561.80).
Evoke Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON:EVOK traded up GBX 0.16 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 54.91 ($0.70). 2,070,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,239. Evoke plc has a one year low of GBX 49.18 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 8,640 ($110.32).
About Evoke
