Insider Buying: NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) CFO Acquires $115,100.00 in Stock

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

Shares of VYX opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $839,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at $2,196,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYX

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.