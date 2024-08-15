Insider Selling: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $1,794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,167,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,903,760.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shoshana Shendelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 119,591 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $709,174.63.

On Thursday, June 6th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $266,954.40.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APLT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $9.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.