Insider Selling: Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) EVP Sells 4,389 Shares of Stock

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.17 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

