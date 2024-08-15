Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO Sells 83,735 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 83,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $93,783.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LivePerson Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of LPSN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,977,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.73. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Barclays raised their target price on LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.32.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,313,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 523,694 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 856,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 466,320 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

