Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $307,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,082,374.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $293,949.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $296,082.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $108,300.00.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.50. The company had a trading volume of 830,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,661. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.48. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 49.72%. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.