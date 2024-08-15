Insider Selling: Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells C$24,031.29 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$24,031.29.
J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 31st, J. Alberto Arias sold 38,798 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$21,067.31.
- On Friday, July 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 83,275 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$45,293.27.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$29,146.04.
- On Wednesday, June 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 141,945 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$82,867.49.
- On Thursday, June 13th, J. Alberto Arias sold 123,019 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total value of C$77,920.23.
- On Friday, May 24th, J. Alberto Arias sold 4,258 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$3,052.56.
- On Tuesday, May 14th, J. Alberto Arias sold 84,500 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total value of C$55,423.55.
Sierra Metals Trading Up 3.1 %
SMT stock opened at C$0.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$140.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.12. Sierra Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Sierra Metals Company Profile
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
