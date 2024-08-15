Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total value of C$410,000.00.

TFI International Stock Up 2.4 %

TFI International stock traded up C$4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$204.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,987. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$144.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$200.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$197.76.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 28.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFII. CIBC lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$217.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$200.71.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

