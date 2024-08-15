Insider Selling: TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total value of C$410,000.00.
TFI International Stock Up 2.4 %
TFI International stock traded up C$4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$204.62. The company had a trading volume of 40,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,987. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$144.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$200.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$197.76.
TFI International Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 28.68%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
Featured Stories
