Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,018,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,698,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Tuesday, August 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $228,600.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $195,000.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $39,100.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $134,925.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

Travelzoo Trading Up 1.8 %

TZOO opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 157.07% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $82,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.