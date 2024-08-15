Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the July 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of ISPOW stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

Inspirato Company Profile

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company’s portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

