inSure DeFi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $383,572.36 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $89.60 million and $383,572.36 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011321 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,841.34 or 1.00118756 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,098,240,273 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 28,098,240,272.519634 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00330945 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $612,815.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.