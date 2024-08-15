Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $45.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 4,224 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $155,781.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,405.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $174,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,655,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,631 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 239.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Intapp by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTA stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

