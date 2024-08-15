Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG) Short Interest Update

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intchains Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:ICG traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. 21,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,497. Intchains Group has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 56.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

