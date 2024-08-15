Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 2.4% Higher

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 17,135,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 51,821,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

