Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,259,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after buying an additional 1,790,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ICE traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,051. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.10 and its 200 day moving average is $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock worth $9,197,801 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.