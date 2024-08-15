International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 0.6%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.25 and last traded at $193.53. 306,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,342,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.