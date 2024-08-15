Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

LUNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. 1,374,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,146. Intuitive Machines has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 203,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $919,671.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,463.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 481,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,098. Insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

