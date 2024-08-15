Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.14

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 56096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,591 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,147,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after acquiring an additional 962,531 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,701.6% during the 1st quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 967,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 950,861 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,567,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,984,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

