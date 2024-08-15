Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.14

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 56096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.02.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
