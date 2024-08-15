Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSJU traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. 8,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,429. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $26.02.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
