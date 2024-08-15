Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJU traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.02. 8,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,429. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $26.02.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 99.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.