Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 44,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 25,039 shares.The stock last traded at $94.19 and had previously closed at $92.80.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $898.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,763,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,351,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 53,593 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,806,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,166,000.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

