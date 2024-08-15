Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.9% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $472.69 and last traded at $471.71. Approximately 12,802,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 40,890,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $462.73.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.02.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.