Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.9% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $472.69 and last traded at $471.71. Approximately 12,802,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 40,890,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $462.73.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.02.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

